11-month old Pickens County child found safe, Amber Alert Canceled

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

GORDO – The 11-month old boy who was taken from his home town of Gordo has been found safe, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reports.

Christian Clay Perkins was taken during a supervised visit. The suspects believed to have abducted him were Blake Perkins, 19 and Tandra Jean Goff,18.

ALEA has not name anyone who has been arrested. The boy was found safe and unharmed.

EDIT: This story has been updated to correct a detail that inaccurately said that the boy had been taken during an unsupervised visit. The visit was indeed under supervision.