 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » 11-month old Pickens County child found safe, Amber Alert Canceled

11-month old Pickens County child found safe, Amber Alert Canceled

Posted by: Posted date: March 25, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

GORDO – The 11-month old boy who was taken from his home town of Gordo has been found safe, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reports.

Christian Clay Perkins was taken during a supervised visit. The suspects believed to have abducted him were Blake Perkins, 19 and Tandra Jean Goff,18.

ALEA has not name anyone who has been arrested. The boy was found safe and unharmed.

EDIT: This story has been updated to correct a detail that inaccurately said that the boy had been taken during an unsupervised visit. The visit was indeed under supervision.

Comments

  1. Suzanne Williams Crosby says:
    March 25, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    If it was an unsupervised visit, how do they know they “abducted” him?

  2. Vicky Watson Elrod says:
    March 25, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Thank you God for an answered prayer

  3. The Trussville Tribune says:
    March 25, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    The visit was actually supervised. That was a mistake on my part.

  4. Suzanne Williams Crosby says:
    March 25, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Ok, gotcha 🙂

  5. Debbie Reynolds-Swann says:
    March 25, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Located

  6. Jerrileen Green says:
    March 26, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Thank God. Amen

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top