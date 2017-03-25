Amber Alert issued for Pickens County child

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

GORDO – An Amber Alert has been issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) for an 11-month-old boy named Christian Clay Perkins who was abducted by two people. The boy is believed to be in danger.

The boy was last seen in Gordo, Pickens County, located in west Alabama.

The suspected kidnappers are Blake Perkins, 19, and Tandra Jean Goff, 18. Goff is described as a white female, 5 foot 4 inches tall, 119 pounds, brown hair and green eyes. Perkins is a white male but other features are not yet known aside from a tattoo on his right arm.

They are believed to be driving a faded black Honda.

A picture of both suspects and further information can be found in this ALEA press release.

People with information are asked to contact Gordo Police Department at 205-367-9804, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at 1-800-228-7688, or call 911.