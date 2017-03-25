American Health Care Act pulled from House floor, Congressman Palmer responds

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

WASHINGTON D.C. –The controversial Republican replacement plan for Obamacare, the American Health Care Act, was pulled from the floor of the U.S. House on Friday after Speaker Paul Ryan failed to wrangle enough votes for the bill’s passage.

Republican U.S. Congressman Gary Palmer of Alabama’s 6th District released a statement saying congress could provide a better solution than the failed AHCA.

“After hearing from me and many of my colleagues the Republican leadership decided not to hold the vote on the American Health Care Act,” Palmer said. “I believe pulling the bill from the House floor was the right call. The American people have suffered for the last seven years under Obamacare, and I know we can provide them a better solution that will put healthcare decisions back in their hands, not in the hands of the Federal Government.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress and President Trump to do just that. Working together we can still pass a bill that allows Americans to access the doctors they want, decide the coverage they need, and lower their healthcare expenses.”