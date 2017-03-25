American Health Care Act pulled from House floor, Congressman Palmer responds
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
WASHINGTON D.C. –The controversial Republican replacement plan for Obamacare, the American Health Care Act, was pulled from the floor of the U.S. House on Friday after Speaker Paul Ryan failed to wrangle enough votes for the bill’s passage.
Republican U.S. Congressman Gary Palmer of Alabama’s 6th District released a statement saying congress could provide a better solution than the failed AHCA.
“After hearing from me and many of my colleagues the Republican leadership decided not to hold the vote on the American Health Care Act,” Palmer said. “I believe pulling the bill from the House floor was the right call. The American people have suffered for the last seven years under Obamacare, and I know we can provide them a better solution that will put healthcare decisions back in their hands, not in the hands of the Federal Government.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress and President Trump to do just that. Working together we can still pass a bill that allows Americans to access the doctors they want, decide the coverage they need, and lower their healthcare expenses.”
Comments
Don’t you have to know what leadership is in order to exercise it? Hint: Eight years of saying no to the black guy is not leadership. Especially when you have no ideas of your own that don’t involve killing people.
The fact that the former president happened to be black is of no consequence.
The fact that the former president had 7 years to fix his badly flawed signature legislation and stubbornly refused to do so is a stain on his administration. The fact that he routinely pushed back the consequences of his flawed legislation until he no longer had to worry about re-election was either genius or diabolical, depending on whether it’s viewed from the right or the left.
The fact that Republicans had 7 years to develop a workable alternative and failed to do so is demonstrative of their complete inability to lead. The fact that the failed AHCA also had miserable consequences that would have kicked several years down the road proves that neither major party cares one iota about the well being of the American people.
The fact that the former President happened to be black is of huge consequence.
Well said Scott.
Well said Scott Buttram, and maybe your statements of fact substantiate that the federal government has no business being involved in healthcare!
If the former president being black is factor for you, Mark, I’m in no position to dispute that. It isn’t a factor for most people that I know. President Obama’s skin color doesn’t change the facts.
I guess that depends on who you are. Whatever pseudo-intellectual gymnastics “conservatives” need to contort themselves through to avoid the fact of racism — which it real, I guess, only to the extent that you have to live with it every day, or that you decide to confront the facts of it in your own life and the life of your community and country — are between each person and their conscience.
Personally, I take consolation where I can find it. Right now, I’m somewhat consoled by the fact that one thing I don’t have to reconcile is that I voted for a racist.
Aren’t you disparaging the racial heritage of his mother? What’s your endgame for all this racisim talk? What do you suggest we, who were born to a white mother and a white father do about our situation?