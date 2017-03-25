Officer involved shooting occurs in Chilton Co., shuts down I-65 traffic

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

CHILTON COUNTY – At 4 a.m. on Saturday morning an officer from the Chilton County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a shooting of an intoxicated man at a rest area according to WBRC News.

Traffic at the Exit 212 on I-65 South was halted as police investigated the shooting. Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson said that the officer was called to a rest area where an intoxicated man was reported. The officer shot the man when it appeared that he had a weapon.

The condition of the suspect is unknown. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.