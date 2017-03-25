 [fiatalert]
Possible storms coming to Central, Eastern Alabama this afternoon

Posted by: Posted date: March 25, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY – Storms from Mississippi have been moving throughout West Alabama and may come to the central and eastern part of the state by 3 to 4 p.m. Trussville may encounter storms around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Photo from CBS 42 News.

ABC 33 40 weather news reports that though there is a low chance of tornados but “not zero.” If storms do come they are expected to move away by 5 to 6 p.m. WIAT says.

Storms are possible for Sunday and the rest of the week. They may include some strong winds, lightning and rain.

