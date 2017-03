From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY – A small plane has crashed off Highway 160 in Hayden in Blount County. The crash was confirmed by the Blount County Sheriff’s Department.

Debris has been found but is not yet known if any deaths have occurred in the crash. The plane is a Cessna 210, ABC 33 40’s Venton Blandin reports.

Authorities are currently at the scene. Further details have not yet been released.