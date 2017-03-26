Car accident in Center Point leaves one dead

 [fiatalert]
March 26, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT – One person is dead after being hit by a car on Center Point Parkway and Polly Reed Road. The incident occurred after the victim was involved in a two-car accident, WIAT reports.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies said that the accident happened on early Sunday morning.

Two drivers were involved in an accident and were standing outside the wreck before a third car struck another vehicle, flipping it, and then hit one of the drivers from the first accident. The upturned car ended up in the parking lot at Popeye’s Chicken.

Officers continue to investigate the scene.

