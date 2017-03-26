 [fiatalert]
Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin sued by former UA player

Posted by: Posted date: March 26, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Former University of Alabama football player Antonio Carter is suing Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin. The lawsuit claims that Kiffin misled Carter on a position at the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) football staff.

Carter, who had been a wide receiver at Alabama, alleges that the former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator breached an agreement to hire Carter to the FAU staff.

Forbes reported that the offer was rescinded after Carter failed a background check, which he disputes.

The lawsuit states that, “Kiffin deliberately misled [Carter] regarding a job on the FAU football staff in order to benefit from his family relationship with a prospect.”

Carter said that Kiffin took advantage of him by revoking his offer after Carter recruited several players to the FAU team. The lawsuit was filed against Kiffin, the university and the state of Florida.

  1. Diana Dimon Dwyer says:
    March 26, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Boo hoo!! Another frivilous lawsuit

  2. Neal Irwin says:
    March 26, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Kiffin makes friends wherever he goes.

