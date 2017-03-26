 [fiatalert]
Vestavia Hills police request help finding missing teen

Posted by: Posted date: March 26, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

VESTAVIA HILLS —Vestavia Police have requested the public’s assistance in locating Mary Carmen Nichols, 19-years-old.

Photo via Vestavia Hills Police Department.

Nichols left her home in the early on Sunday and hasn’t been seen since. She may still be in the Vestavia/Hoover area.

Police said she did not take her cell phone or vehicle when she left.

If you have any information you may call 205-978-0140. You may also send an anonymous tip by using the “Submit a Tip” tab on Vestavia Hills Police Department Facebook page. Or text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) Keyword VHPD

