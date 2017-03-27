Birmingham firefighters battle 4 house fires in Ensley, 7 in four days

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –For the second time in four days, Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are battling multiple simultaneous fires in Ensley.

On Friday morning, firefighters were called to three structure fires within minutes of each other. Monday began with four early morning house fires in less than an hour within just a few blocks of each other. As of 6:30 a.m., crews were still fighting all four blazes.

Monday’s fires were at Avenue F and 16th Street, Avenue H & 15th Street, Avenue L and 12th Street, Avenue L and 15th Street.

Crews from as far away as the Huffman station were called in to assist, according to BFRD.

All seven incidents are under investigation.