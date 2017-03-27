Hazardous weather outlook issued for Jefferson, St. Clair counties for Monday, Thursday

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the upcoming week for central Alabama, including Jefferson and St. Clair counties. Monday and Thursday are the days of primary concern.

On Monday, severe storms are possible from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. for central Alabama. The primary area of concern is along and northwest of a line from Demopolis to Alabaster to Gadsden, including the entire Tribune coverage area of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo and Center Point.

These storms could produce ping pong ball size hail and damaging winds of up to 60 mph.

The second threat comes Thursday and Thursday night for all of central Alabama. Storms on Thursday could produce quarter size hail, brief tornadoes and winds of up to 60 mph.