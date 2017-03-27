Taco Bell in Trussville temporarily closed for medical issue
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — Taco Bell in Trussville is currently closed for an undisclosed reason. According to an employee, it is unknown how long the restaurant will be closed, but they do expect to re-open later today.
Trussville Fire Chief Tim Shotts said rescue transported one person to the hospital for a medical issue this morning.
More information will be added when an update is given.
Trussville Fire Dept. was there at noon.
Prayers for the person transported to the hospital.
Hope the person they took to hospital is ok. There is one lady that’s so sweet there. She is always so helpful.
Praying for her to be ok.
A friend a mine was eating lunch there when one of the employees passed out. Don’t know why
There were fire and medics there at noon
