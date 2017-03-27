Teen girl struck by car in Center Point identified

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — Jefferson County Coroner has identified 16-year-old Brieyonna Pearson as the victim of a weekend accident in Center Point, according to Carol Robinson. She was killed when a vehicle struck her as she and others got out of their car to inspect damage done during a hit and run accident moments before.

Jefferson County deputies indicated the accident occurred about 4:45 am Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a report of a traffic accident on Center Point Parkway at Polly Reed Road where Pearson suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other people suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

Information at the scene indicates the girl killed in the accident was a passenger in a car traveling north on Center Point Parkway when it was involved in an accident with a second vehicle.

The driver of the second car parked in a parking lot and fled on foot before deputies arrived. A third vehicle stopped to offer assistance. When the occupants got out of the damaged car, the third vehicle and the victim were struck by a fourth car that then overturned in a nearby parking lot.