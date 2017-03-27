Two men arrested when guns, meth and heroin recovered by JeffCo sheriffs

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — An investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and heroin in the East Lake and South Roebuck communities has resulted in the arrest of two men.

Joel Patrick McCarn, 43, of Morris, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. 41-year-old Miguel Gonzales of Odenville was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team executed a drug search warrant on March 23 at a home in the 8300 block of 4th Avenue North in Birmingham.

During the search, deputies seized a rifle, three handguns, drug paraphernalia, and cash. They also recovered three hundred eighteen doses of methamphetamine and 75 doses of heroin.

McCarn remains in the Jefferson County Jail with bond set at $201,000. Gonzales remains in the Jefferson County Jail with bond set at $150,000.