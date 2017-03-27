 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Two men arrested when guns, meth and heroin recovered by JeffCo sheriffs

Two men arrested when guns, meth and heroin recovered by JeffCo sheriffs

Posted by: Posted date: March 27, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — An investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and heroin in the East Lake and South Roebuck communities has resulted in the arrest of two men.

A photo of the items seized during the raid March 23 that led to the arrest of two men. Photo courtesy of JCSO

Joel Patrick McCarn, 43, of Morris, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. 41-year-old Miguel Gonzales of Odenville was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team executed a drug search warrant on March 23 at a home in the 8300 block of 4th Avenue North in Birmingham.

During the search, deputies seized a rifle, three handguns, drug paraphernalia, and cash.  They also recovered three hundred eighteen doses of methamphetamine and 75 doses of heroin.

McCarn remains in the Jefferson County Jail with bond set at $201,000. Gonzales remains in the Jefferson County Jail with bond set at $150,000.

Comments

  1. Nick Smith says:
    March 27, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    This picture will be on a mix tape in the near future.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top