Springville woman killed in early morning crash on I-459
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, has claimed the life of Springville woman.
Mandy Marie Pierson, 36, was killed when the 2015 KIA Forte she was driving left the roadway on Interstate 459 and struck a concrete pole.
Pierson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred two miles east of Irondale.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Comments
Praying for her family, saw this on the way to work this morning.
I Saw this accident on the way to work this morning, I knew it was not good…. this just breaks my heart for the family, prayers for the loved ones…
Prayers for her family.
Timothy Naff this is what you saw this morning
J Alan Buzbee
Yeah i know.. that’s terrible
Yes unfortunately.