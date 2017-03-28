Springville woman killed in early morning crash on I-459

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, has claimed the life of Springville woman.

Mandy Marie Pierson, 36, was killed when the 2015 KIA Forte she was driving left the roadway on Interstate 459 and struck a concrete pole.

Pierson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred two miles east of Irondale.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.