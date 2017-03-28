 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Springville woman killed in early morning crash on I-459

Springville woman killed in early morning crash on I-459

Posted by: Posted date: March 28, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, has claimed the life of Springville woman.

Mandy Marie Pierson, 36, was killed when the 2015 KIA Forte she was driving left the roadway on Interstate 459 and struck a concrete pole.

Pierson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred two miles east of Irondale.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Comments

  1. Katrina Hays says:
    March 28, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Praying for her family, saw this on the way to work this morning.

  2. Dana Simpson says:
    March 28, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    I Saw this accident on the way to work this morning, I knew it was not good…. this just breaks my heart for the family, prayers for the loved ones…

  3. Debbie Wood says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Prayers for her family.

  4. Andrea Naff says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Timothy Naff this is what you saw this morning

  5. Michelle Deberry Bischoff says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    J Alan Buzbee

  6. J Alan Buzbee says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Yeah i know.. that’s terrible

  7. Timothy Naff says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Yes unfortunately.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top