Trussville combines city and volunteer fire departments

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE – The city of Trussville’s city and volunteer fire departments have long been two separate entities. A recent investigation, however, prompted city leaders to dissolve the agreement between the two and combine them under one chain of command.

The city council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve an ordinance combining the volunteer and city fire departments.

Former Fire Chief Russell Ledbetter and former Fire Marshal Steve Reasonover were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of the volunteer fire department after a September 27, 2016, Trussville City Council meeting.

The city council voted previously to refer the matter to the state attorney general’s office for investigation. That investigation will continue. A complaint had also been filed with the state ethics commission.

Questions have been raised regarding the expenditure of funds provided to the volunteer fire department by the City of Trussville.

Also during the meeting, the council approved a proclamation for Parental Alienation Week. That will be observed from April 20 until April 26.

A bid was awarded to Milam & Co. to fill the pond at the Industrial Park in Trussville. The pond was drained and beaver dams were busted up earlier this year. The contract was awarded for the total cost of $83,752.00.

The city also approved the purchase of GPS tracking software at a cost of $378.00 plus a $19.99 activation fee and a monthly cost of $39.95.