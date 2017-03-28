 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Two arrested on drug charges during raid in Trussville last week

Two arrested on drug charges during raid in Trussville last week

Posted by: Posted date: March 28, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — An early morning raid in Trussville last week resulted in the street of two men on drug charges.

On Friday March 24th, the Trussville Police Department carried out a search warrant on Oak Drive East.

The search warrant was obtained as a result of an investigation by the department’s Narcotics Unit.  The search resulted in the arrest of two individuals.

Peter Joseph Brown Jr. was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a total bond of $20,000.00.   Jeffrey Ra Mone Underwood was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $2,000.00.

Underwood

Brown

  1. Rachel Glass Williams says:
    March 28, 2017 at 5:59 pm

  2. Rachel Hornbuckle Cross says:
    March 28, 2017 at 6:00 pm

  3. Kelly Quick Burttram says:
    March 28, 2017 at 6:10 pm

  4. Kelley Amberson Leamon says:
    March 28, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Jason and I were just saying we may never know.

  5. Andrea Davenport says:
    March 28, 2017 at 6:23 pm

  6. Anthony Buttiker says:
    March 28, 2017 at 6:35 pm

  7. Kelly Quick Burttram says:
    March 28, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    I just tagged Nathan Burttram on this. I guarantee you it was down at the end of the road

  8. Jessie Jay Phillips-Chaney says:
    March 28, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Really crime or criminal isn’t in Trussville, maybe it’s outsiders that keeps coming to the utopia.

  9. Jessie Jay Phillips-Chaney says:
    March 28, 2017 at 6:58 pm

  10. Kelley Amberson Leamon says:
    March 28, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Still don’t know which house. Do y’all think it was down by farm or close to entrance?

  11. Meg O'Neal Pritchard says:
    March 28, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Elizabeth Gregory Wilson do you know?

  12. Vonne McDonald McAnnally says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:00 pm

  13. Elizabeth Gregory Wilson says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    3rd house on the right when you turn on oak drive east. It’s got a rock facing in the front and always lots of cars in the driveway.

  14. Vonne McDonald McAnnally says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    It was like the 3rd or 4th house on right with the steep driveway. The “A” frame with all of the cars.

  15. Meg O'Neal Pritchard says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Well this explains all the cars….

  16. Kelley Amberson Leamon says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    That’s what we were thinking. Those people have lived there for a long time.

  17. Vonne McDonald McAnnally says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    It was the third or fourth house on right when you turn on oak Drive East.

  18. Vonne McDonald McAnnally says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:03 pm

  19. Jessie Jay Phillips-Chaney says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:06 pm

  20. Josh Kloepfer says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Ginger Smith Kloepfer here’s the reason for all those police the other day.

  21. Ann Marie Bishop McNeeley says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Too close guys!!

  22. Ann Marie Bishop McNeeley says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:14 pm

  23. Ginger Smith Kloepfer says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    I see ,i told you a bunch were over that way ,wow

  24. River Farley says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Do what? Lmao lmao okay whatever you want to think. Trussville is not some holy city that is crime free

  25. River Farley says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:22 pm

  26. Ginger Smith Kloepfer says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Dang just a few houses up from you 😯

  27. Alexis Little says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Trussville is crime riddled. Lol.

  28. Alexis Little says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:24 pm

  29. Jessie Jay Phillips-Chaney says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:27 pm

  30. Jessie Jay Phillips-Chaney says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:27 pm

  31. Sandra Lee Fields says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:32 pm

  32. Josh Kloepfer says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Yep. Slangin’ that devil’s lettuce.

  33. Elizabeth Gregory Wilson says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    There’s a Cadillac there that drives me crazy. Parks on the street with flashers or will back in and block the whole street.

  34. Elizabeth Gregory Wilson says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    There’s a Cadillac there that drives me crazy. Parks on the street with flashers or will back in and block the whole street.

  35. Ginger Smith Kloepfer says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    March 28, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    March 28, 2017 at 7:48 pm

  38. Karen Whited says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:48 pm

  39. Jennifer Carmichael McGee says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Tim McGee Jr I bet it is the house where they park on the lawn instead of in the empty driveway.

  40. Jennifer Carmichael McGee says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Tim McGee Jr I bet it is the house where they park on the lawn instead of in the empty driveway.

  41. Kelley Amberson Leamon says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:52 pm

  42. Kelley Amberson Leamon says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:52 pm

  43. Charles Bush says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    A sure sign of a drug house is cars parked on the lawn. ROFLMAO

  44. Charles Bush says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Trussville has really grown up. I am so glad we are overcrowded and crime is on the rise. NOT!

  45. Sherry Heinz says:
    March 28, 2017 at 8:44 pm

  46. Uriel Baza says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:31 pm

