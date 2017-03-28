Two arrested on drug charges during raid in Trussville last week

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — An early morning raid in Trussville last week resulted in the street of two men on drug charges.

On Friday March 24th, the Trussville Police Department carried out a search warrant on Oak Drive East.

The search warrant was obtained as a result of an investigation by the department’s Narcotics Unit. The search resulted in the arrest of two individuals.

Peter Joseph Brown Jr. was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a total bond of $20,000.00. Jeffrey Ra Mone Underwood was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $2,000.00.