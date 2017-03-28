Two arrested on drug charges during raid in Trussville last week
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — An early morning raid in Trussville last week resulted in the street of two men on drug charges.
On Friday March 24th, the Trussville Police Department carried out a search warrant on Oak Drive East.
The search warrant was obtained as a result of an investigation by the department’s Narcotics Unit. The search resulted in the arrest of two individuals.
Peter Joseph Brown Jr. was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a total bond of $20,000.00. Jeffrey Ra Mone Underwood was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $2,000.00.
Comments
Kelley Amberson Leamon
Elizabeth Gregory Wilson
Megan Gregory
Nathan Burttram
Jason and I were just saying we may never know.
Heath Davenport
Kelly Quick Burttram
I just tagged Nathan Burttram on this. I guarantee you it was down at the end of the road
Really crime or criminal isn’t in Trussville, maybe it’s outsiders that keeps coming to the utopia.
Still don’t know which house. Do y’all think it was down by farm or close to entrance?
Elizabeth Gregory Wilson do you know?
Rodney Eggleton
3rd house on the right when you turn on oak drive east. It’s got a rock facing in the front and always lots of cars in the driveway.
It was like the 3rd or 4th house on right with the steep driveway. The “A” frame with all of the cars.
Well this explains all the cars….
That’s what we were thinking. Those people have lived there for a long time.
It was the third or fourth house on right when you turn on oak Drive East.
Kelly L Washington
Ginger Smith Kloepfer here’s the reason for all those police the other day.
Too close guys!!
I see ,i told you a bunch were over that way ,wow
Do what? Lmao lmao okay whatever you want to think. Trussville is not some holy city that is crime free
Dang just a few houses up from you 😯
Trussville is crime riddled. Lol.
Ikr lol
Hayden Cook Boyd
Yep. Slangin’ that devil’s lettuce.
There’s a Cadillac there that drives me crazy. Parks on the street with flashers or will back in and block the whole street.
😂😂😂
Tim McGee Jr I bet it is the house where they park on the lawn instead of in the empty driveway.
Yep.
A sure sign of a drug house is cars parked on the lawn. ROFLMAO
Trussville has really grown up. I am so glad we are overcrowded and crime is on the rise. NOT!
Kelly Fields Isley
Free my nigga Pete