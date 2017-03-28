Vulcan announces second annual Vulcan Materials Quarry Crusher Run

Special to The Tribune

BIRMINGHAM — Vulcan Materials Company will host its second annual Vulcan Materials Quarry Crusher Run April 22, beginning at 8 a.m.

This race, which is now held in six cities across the United States started in Columbia, S.C., features a 3.7-mile race that takes runners to the top of the quarry and features views of downtown Birmingham, then to the bottom of the quarry and back out. Participants will experience an elevation change over 700 feet and a grade incline on average of 10-percent. Vulcan Materials Quarry Crusher Run proceeds benefit the City of Tarrant Educational Programs.

The Run offers two race categories, Single Crusher (3.7 miles, $40 registration fee), racers can also double down with the Double Crusher and run the course twice (7.4 miles, $50 registration fee). Runners will also receive a t-shirt and custom finisher’s medal. This challenging course offers unbelievable views of the quarry with every step. Participants last year ranged in age from 12 to 76 years old. This is truly an event for every fitness level and an experience not to be missed.

This unique race kicks off at 8 a.m. on race day at the Dolcito Quarry which is located at 2101 Pinson Valley Parkway, Tarrant City.

“We are so excited to be back in the Birmingham area for this truly unique race. We look forward to seeing new runners up for this challenge while also welcoming back familiar faces from 2016,” race director Jaime Lomas said. “The dedication of Vulcan Materials Company to support the community is evident in this unique run. In a world of either typical road races every weekend or new fad races that are not very challenging to runners, we think the Quarry Crusher Run offers a different option for people looking for more.”

Runners who register before April 22, will be able to pick-up their race packet from 12-6 p.m. on April 21, at The Trak Shak in Homewood. Runners will receive a custom t-shirt, sponsor promotions and other freebies in their packets. Every race participant will also receive a commemorative finisher’s medal upon completion of the race. Prizes will be awarded for overall winners and age group placers.

Registration for all races is now available online. Package rates are available for participants who want to run more than one of the six race series. Discount codes for members of the military, first responders and students, visit QuarryCrusherRun.com.