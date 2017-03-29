Christian Brothers Automotive coming to Grayson Valley

Special to the Tribune

Christian Brothers Automotive was founded more than 30 years ago with one simple idea in mind: provide customers with auto repair services they could trust. The brand quickly found a following that is hungry for honest, genuine service, and has enjoyed impressive growth ever since. From one location in 1982 to 100 in 2012, Christian Brothers Automotive is gearing up to reach the 200-store milestone in 2017.

The Trussville area is the brand’s next stop on this journey, and Luke and Kendall Younger are taking the wheel in the region to help vehicle owners experience the Christian Brothers Automotive nice difference. They will be opening at 5635 Chalkville Mountain Rd in Grayson Valley the fall of 2017 and will be focused on servicing the people surrounding Trussville.

Luke and Kendall, along with their two children Eli and Evie, who is due in May 2017, moved from Dallas to spearhead the new location. As Kendall is originally from Alabama, the couple is extremely excited to become a part of the community and to serve its residents. The Youngers chose Christian Brothers Automotive because of its honesty and transparency, and they hope to show customers that they are not just about a transaction, but they are about making friends and being a fresh, trusted resource to the Trussville community.

“We have known for almost two years now that we would be moving to Trussville,” Luke Younger said. “We love the city and the people we have met thus far. We cannot wait to get to know and gain the trust of many more Trussville residents.”

Mark Carr, president and CEO of Christian Brothers Automotive, expressed his excitement at welcoming the Youngers to the family.

“Our customers know what to expect when they walk into a Christian Brothers Automotive, including a clean and comfortable waiting area, a friendly and attentive staff that is willing to go above the call of duty, and automotive technicians who understand our customers are the boss,” Carr said. “Christian Brothers Automotive has succeeded because we’ve transformed how people view the auto repair experience, and we know Luke and Kendall Younger will carry on our commitment to superior service.”

The cornerstone of Christian Brothers Automotive is quite simple: Treat others as you wish to be treated. By following this straightforward guideline, the franchise has garnered glowing reviews from consumers who once dreaded visiting a repair shop.

Based on customer ratings of all Christian Brothers Automotive repair franchises, the vast majority of customers have expressed satisfaction with everything from ease of scheduling appointments and receiving friendly service to the cleanliness of the locations and quality of work performed. It’s why 98 percent of customers said they would return to a Christian Brothers Automotive facility in the future, and why 97 percent said they would recommend a facility to a friend.

“No matter who you are, you should expect to be treated fairly when you bring your vehicle into a shop,” Carr said. “It’s a simple thing, but an important thing, and we’re thrilled to be able to share our dedication to customer service and trustworthy repair work with the good people of Trussville.”