City of Clay to propose extension of Cosby Lake walking trail; change of venue for fishing rodeo

By Crystal McGough

For The Tribune

Clay Mayor Charles Webster discussed with the city council Tuesday night a proposal to extend the Cosby Lake walking trail down Old Springville Road in the direction of Shadow Lake, having it circle past the gate entrance to the Department of Youth Services (DYS) girl’s school property and around the old school.

According to City Manager Ronnie Dixon, the property is a little more than 100 acres.

“Ronnie and I are going to meet with the DYS on Friday,” Webster said. “We’ve got a map of the lake and that’s actually what we’re proposing to them for the walking trail. We’re going to ask DYS to go completely around the girl’s school property, which would tie it to Steeplechase and Georgebrook, so we can tie those 2 communities with a walking trail.”

The proposed plan will also include the addition of a veteran’s park, and encompass a small lake, which would be used for future fishing rodeos.

“The reason it goes around the main gate is so that we can put the veteran’s park down there,” Dixon said. “The reason it goes around the bass lake is so that we can do the fishing rodeo with bluegill.”

According to Webster, the DYS is currently having the property appraised for sale, but the land is not up for sale yet. He said that he is not sure if the city will try to purchase the property in the future.