Speed, alcohol involved in traffic death of woman, child in Cullman County

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CULLMAN COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday, March 28, in Cullman County has claimed two lives and injured another.

Tonya J. Busbee, 34, of Bremen, was killed when the 2003 Ford she was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Chevrolet driven by Jonathan Biggs, 53, of Dayton OH.

Busbee, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Biggs was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. A 13-year-old minor passenger in Busbee’s vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 8:24 p.m. on Cullman County 813 five miles east of Cullman. Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, preliminary investigation indicates speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.