Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama receives prestigious brand excellence award

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is the proud recipient of the Brand Excellence Award for “Member Retention” from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is the only Blue Plan to win a total of 22 Brand Excellence Awards since the inception of this annual awards program.

The annual awards honor Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans that excel in developing and enhancing the overall Blue Cross and Blue Shield brand image. This year’s five awards recognize Plan achievements in three categories: enrollment growth, member retention and brand innovation.

“Nearly 106 million Americans trust the Blue Cross and Blue Shield brand with providing reliable, high- quality health care coverage to them and their families,” Scott P. Serota, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association President and CEO, said. “We are proud to recognize those Blue Cross Blue Shield companies that have exceeded member expectations and delivered exceptional service to the communities they serve.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama was awarded the Brand Excellence Award in the “Member Retention” category for having an especially high percentage of members renew their coverage over the past year in the state. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama currently serves more than 2.2 million members.

“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama strives to deliver the next generation of quality healthcare coverage to its members,” Terry Kellogg, President and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, said. “We accept this Brand Excellence Award with high honor as it reinforces our commitment to providing superior service to our members.”

This marks the 22nd year that the Association has presented Brand Excellence Awards to recognize Blue Cross Blue Shield companies nationwide in categories that promote the BCBS brand, including attracting new customers, fostering loyalty among existing customers and brand innovation.