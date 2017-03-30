Decomposed body found in Jefferson County home

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Authorities are working to identify the remains of a badly decomposed body in the Brighton community. Police say a neighbor called just after noon to report a foul odor coming from the home on Thursday.

The body of a male was found in a badly decomposed state, and police say whether or not foul play is involved cannot be determined currently.

The Jefferson County Coroner is working to determine a cause of death at this time