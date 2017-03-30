Hoover woman arrested after TSA misses her handgun and she alerted police

By Associated Press

A Hoover woman has been arrested and a Transportation Security Administration screener has been fired after authorities say she missed a loaded handgun in the woman’s carry-on bag at an Atlanta airport, according to WSB-TV.

Atlanta police say passenger Katrina Jackson of Hoover was looking for her passport inside her purse and noticed her .38-caliber handgun Sunday while at the gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Jackson told officers, who confiscated her gun and bag. She was then arrested for unlawful possession of a handgun because she did not have her pistol permit on her person.

TSA officials said in a statement that the worker who failed to see the handgun already was on probation and was fired.