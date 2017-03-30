Jefferson County Health Dept. hosting Community Health Day on Saturday

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) is celebrating 100 years of service during 2017.

Public Health Week is a nationally recognized event that is celebrated the first full week in April each year.

The JCDH is inviting the public to join them on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Railroad Park from noon until 4 p.m., for our Community Health Day. During this event, JCDH and more than 50 partner agencies will provide health screenings, educational health information, and insight to various services and programs offered by JCDH and other local resources to promote healthy lifestyles.

There will be exercise programs, collaborative activities, fun and games for children, entertainment and more for the entire family to enjoy.

The JCDH is excited about hosting this event and even more excited to have the opportunity to provide Jefferson County residents with several invaluable health screenings. They feel it is their mission to address public health issues with the citizens of Jefferson County as well as empower them to take control of their health.

“We want everyone to be aware of JCDH’s many important services and those of our valued public health partners, and just have a good time together in the process. Don’t miss this big event, a grand Anniversary celebration for the whole community,” Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said.

Wilson will present the annual address on the health of Jefferson County Friday April 5, at 3 P.M.

The presentation will take place at the UAB Hill Student Center, located on the 2nd floor Ballroom D at 1400 University Blvd. in Birmingham.

This report is part of JCDH’s annual program for National Public Health Week. During this ceremony, JCDH will honor The United Way of Central Alabama and Community Foundation with “2017 Public Health Week Community Champion” award for their remarkable public health contributions to Jefferson County and its residents.