Pinson Valley’s Lane leads first All-Tribune boys team

By David Knox

Sports Editor

Pinson Valley head basketball coach Cedric Lane turned the worst area team into its best in one season, and for that reason he is the Trussville Tribune’s coach of the year of the first All-Tribune boys basketball team.

After some success under Clint Argo, the Indians fell on hard times in 2015-16, resulting in a 3-27 record.

Lane came from Jackson-Olin and got the Indians right back on track in the opener, beating his old team 132-65.

Pinson Valley (21-11) rolled on to a 6-1 area mark, losing only to Clay-Chalkville, and the Indians and Cougars tied for the area regular season championship. Pinson Valley won the coin flip to host the area tournament and beat Clay in the finals for the Area 12 title. The Indians beat Ramsay in the subregionals before losing to Oxford 60-58 in the Northeast Regionals in Jacksonville.

For the trip to the regionals, Cedric Lane of Pinson Valley is the Tribune coach of the year.

“I feel like all the credit should go to the players for buying in, me being a first-year coach there. They did everything we asked them to do. And the administration, (Principal) Mr. (Michael) Turner, allowing us the freedom to do what we needed to do to start building the program. Couldn’t do it without that, and we had a really supportive group of parents.

“I think the credit has to go to them.”

The choice for MVP of the 10-man team wasn’t an easy one. Pinson Valley freshman Colby Jones gets the nod in a tight one over junior teammate Orion Morris.

Before the season started, Lane told the High School Media Day audience that Jones would be Mr. Basketball before he was through. Strong props for a player who hadn’t played a varsity game. Jones’ debut didn’t cast doubt on that promise. “Colby’s first two points in a varsity game were a dunk,” Lane said, “and his next basket in a varsity game was a 3-pointer. That tells you a lot about what kind of player he’s going to be. “He’s one of our hardest workers. He lives in that gym, and he really puts his time in. He’s one of those guys you don’t have to make work. He comes in and tries to find out what he needs to do. As long as he keeps that attitude, the sky’s the limit.”

Jones averaged 15 points per game, collected five rebounds and handed out two assists per contest. The son of former UAB guard Chad Jones grew in confidence as the season progressed and made some big shots at crucial times. The silky smooth wing could get to the rim or knock down the 3, and when he was feeling it, the Indians were unstoppable.

Morris, who complemented Jones with 17 points, four assists and two steals per game, was a close, close second in voting, and he joins Jones on the All-Tribune team with sophomore teammate Geordon Pollard (14 ppg, 5 rpg) and junior Liallen Dailey (10 ppg, 11 rpg). Clay-Chalkville seniors Jalen Jordan (16 ppg, 4 apg, 4 rpg) and Anthony Holmes (14 ppg, 8 rpg) and sophomore sharpshooter Eddie Smith represent a strong contingent of Cougars. Hewitt-Trussville’s Damon Harper and Harrison Stanley and Center Point’s J’myus Reed round out the team.