Pinson Valley’s Lane leads first All-Tribune boys team
By David Knox
Sports Editor
Pinson Valley head basketball coach Cedric Lane turned the worst area team into its best in one season, and for that reason he is the Trussville Tribune’s coach of the year of the first All-Tribune boys basketball team.
After some success under Clint Argo, the Indians fell on hard times in 2015-16, resulting in a 3-27 record.
Lane came from Jackson-Olin and got the Indians right back on track in the opener, beating his old team 132-65.
Pinson Valley (21-11) rolled on to a 6-1 area mark, losing only to Clay-Chalkville, and the Indians and Cougars tied for the area regular season championship. Pinson Valley won the coin flip to host the area tournament and beat Clay in the finals for the Area 12 title. The Indians beat Ramsay in the subregionals before losing to Oxford 60-58 in the Northeast Regionals in Jacksonville.
For the trip to the regionals, Cedric Lane of Pinson Valley is the Tribune coach of the year.
Jones averaged 15 points per game, collected five rebounds and handed out two assists per contest. The son of former UAB guard Chad Jones grew in confidence as the season progressed and made some big shots at crucial times. The silky smooth wing could get to the rim or knock down the 3, and when he was feeling it, the Indians were unstoppable.
Morris, who complemented Jones with 17 points, four assists and two steals per game, was a close, close second in voting, and he joins Jones on the All-Tribune team with sophomore teammate Geordon Pollard (14 ppg, 5 rpg) and junior Liallen Dailey (10 ppg, 11 rpg). Clay-Chalkville seniors Jalen Jordan (16 ppg, 4 apg, 4 rpg) and Anthony Holmes (14 ppg, 8 rpg) and sophomore sharpshooter Eddie Smith represent a strong contingent of Cougars. Hewitt-Trussville’s Damon Harper and Harrison Stanley and Center Point’s J’myus Reed round out the team.