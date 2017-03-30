Two pedestrians killed walking down rural road Wednesday morning

 [fiatalert]
March 30, 2017

GADSDEN — Two pedestrians were killed Wednesday, March 29, after being struck by a vehicle in Cherokee County.

Timothy Claude Brannon, 50, of Centre and Natasha Leigh Young, 27, of Piedmont were hit and killed by a 1990  GMC driven by James Waldrop, 48, of Centre.

Brannon and Young were both pronounced dead at the scene. Waldrop was not injured.

The crash occurred at 9:37 a.m. on Cherokee County Road 22, four miles east of Centre. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

 

