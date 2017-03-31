Free shred event a success in Trussville; second shred event scheduled in April

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Cars lined up around the block as Trussville citizens took advantage of the Chamber of Commerce’s free shred event.

The event allowed people to bring in boxes or bags of documents to be shredded, and the event was a success according to Tim McGee, Sales Manager with Secure Destruction. He added that not only could this event become annual, but said twice a year cold be feasible with the amount of success from today’s event.

“The more we do this, the more popular it will become,” McGee said.

Secure Destruction brought a shred truck to the Chamber of Commerce office, and allowed the public to bring any documents they would like to be shredded, and disposed of them on-site.

The two hour event yielded anywhere from 50 to 75 cars, McGee estimated. Shredding personal documents is very popular, but many may question its importance.

“The practical answer is to get rid of sensitive documents in a secure way,” Bart Justice, president of Secure Destruction, said. “But the real answer is peace of mind. Whether you are concerned with identity theft, HIPAA or FACTA compliance, corporate espionage, or simply preventing dumpster divers from recovering your private information, you need to feel confident that your information is completely and irrevocably destroyed.”

For anyone who was not able to make the event today, Ridgecrest Baptist is hosting a free event April 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A maximum of three bags may be shredded.