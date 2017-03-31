Jefferson County convenience store owner and family arrested, charged for selling drugs through store

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY– Four people have been charged after a convenience store in Warrior and it’s owner’s home was raided last week, according to Carol Robinson.

Khang Dang Nguyen, 28, Tam Dang Nguyen, 30, Vy Thuy Dang Nguyen, 27, and Jordan Alexander Quick, 22, have been booked into the Jefferson County Jail

Tuesday’s raids, carried out by Warrior Police Department’s narcotics unit and tactical team, at Warrior Speed Mart on U.S. 31 and at a home in Gardendale yielded the arrests.

The investigation had been ongoing for months following several complaints of drugs being sold in the store and alcohol being sold to minors.

A plethora of drugs were seized in the raids, including a large amount of Kratom, a Vietnamese plant made illegal aboit a year ago. As well as oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax, Adderall, suboxone strips and close to a pound of marijuana. According to the report, Most of the drugs were stored at the home and taken to the store when expected to sell. o

Four shotguns and eight pistols we’re also confiscated. One of the pistols had previously been reported stolen from Homewood.