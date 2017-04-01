Alabama group gets colonial in attempt to host town hall with state’s senators

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — A group of Alabama citizens joined together, calling themselves Indivisible Alabama, traveled through downtown Birmingham today announcing their intention to host a town hall meeting with Sentators Richard Shelby and Luther Strange.

The group self-describes as a non-partisan, progressive movement that uses grassroots activism and direct action to affect change.

An announcement made at Avondale Brewery today caught the eyes of most patrons as the group stood upon a wooden box and declared their event to be public.

The entire speech, read by a man dressed in colonial garb reads,

Hear ye!! Hear ye!! Hear ye!! Indivisible Alabama, an organization of good and just citizens of our fair state, has sought to secure in-person, town hall meetings with the honorable Senators Richard Shelby and Luther Strange, our duly elected, or appointed, representatives in Washington. We have been patient, and have waited our turn, Heretofore, and not withstanding the fact that we have tallied no fewer than 160 telephone and e-mail requests, and having made weekly visits to the Senators’ offices, our calls have gone unanswered. Therefore, be it known to all have gathered on Saturday, April 8th, 2017, at 3 o’clock in the afternoon, Indivisible Alabama will host a town hall meeting at the Carver Theater in downtown Birmingham. We intend thereby that our numbers be counted and our voices be heard! The honorable Senators Richard Shelby and Luther Strange are hereby cordially invited to attend this meeting. Should either Senator be unable to attend on April 8th, we wil also gladly convene at a time and place of their choosing.

View a portion of the speech here: