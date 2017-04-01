 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Pinson man involved in fatal traffic accident in Walker County

Pinson man involved in fatal traffic accident in Walker County

Posted by: Posted date: April 01, 2017

WALKER COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash at 9 p.m. Friday, March 31, has claimed the life of a Bremen man.  Johnny Lynn Jones, 56, was seriously injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Jones, who was not using a seat belt, was transported to Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper where he was pronounced dead at 10:07 p.m.

The vehicle’s passenger, Keith Ross Odom, 27, of Pinson was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 212 mile marker, three miles north of Boldo.

Nothingfurther is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top