Pinson man involved in fatal traffic accident in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash at 9 p.m. Friday, March 31, has claimed the life of a Bremen man. Johnny Lynn Jones, 56, was seriously injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Jones, who was not using a seat belt, was transported to Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper where he was pronounced dead at 10:07 p.m.

The vehicle’s passenger, Keith Ross Odom, 27, of Pinson was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 212 mile marker, three miles north of Boldo.

Nothingfurther is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.