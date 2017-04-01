Trussville grad and UAB hockey team hosting Autism night in Pelham

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

PELHAM — Hewitt-Trussville graduate Jakob Hornsby and the UAB Blazers club hockey team is hosting a benefit game tonight in Pelham to benefit Autism Speaks.

The game will be held at the Pelham Civic Complex at 6:30 p.m. between the Blazers and Mississippi State.

Hornsby, who is the team’s assistant captain and the club’s vice president, said this event is expected to have a large crowd.

“Every estimate I’ve done says we’ll have anywhere from 1,500 to 2,500 people,” he said.

All proceeds from the event will go to Autism Speaks, including ticket sales and jersey raffle. The club has special jerseys made for the event.

Hornsby said he has been playing hockey since he could walk. Unusual for an Alabama native, but his mother is from Minnesota, making the sport natural for their home.

“I love to play, and I am happy we could use our club to support a great cause,” he said.

The club will take about a $2,000 loss on the event.

“It’s worth it,” Hornsby said.