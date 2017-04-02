 [fiatalert]
Man arrested after foot chase in Center Point; second suspect escaped capture

Posted by: Posted date: April 02, 2017

CENTER POINT — A 21-year-old man is in custody following a foot chase in Center Point.

Just before 7:30 Saturday evening, a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a black Mitsubishi Gallant on Woodsley Street at 12th Court NW for a traffic violation. The driver and passenger exited the car and attempted to flee on foot.

The driver was captured after a short foot pursuit. The passenger has not been located. A deputy fell during the foot pursuit and suffered minor injuries.

There were no other reports of injuries or property damage.

The driver, a 21-year-old Birmingham man, was taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and a handgun. He also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for a past traffic violation. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

His name is withheld pending formal charges.

