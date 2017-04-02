Pedestrian struck, killed in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash at 7:40 p.m. Saturday, April 1 has claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Joel Wayne Roberson, 54, of Columbiana was struck by a 2005 Lincoln Town Car while he crossed the roadway on Shelby County 47, four miles south of Columbiana.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lincoln was not injured and remained at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Alabama state troopers continue to investigate.