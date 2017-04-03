Pinson library hosting game nights and Pokemon release party among April events
The Pinson Library is hosting a game night on Monday, April 17, at 5:30 p.m.
Register your family for Minute to Win It Family Night at the library. Your family can enjoy a free dinner and compete against other families in small ‘Minute to Win It’ style games. Registration is required. You may register beginning April 3rd by calling 205-680-9298.
Also, celebrate the release of Gen 2 on Pokémon Go during the library’s PokéParty on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop by the library to enjoy some Pokémon fun, as there will be snacks, crafts and more. The Pinson Public Library is a Pokémon Gym, so be prepared for battle. Pinson City Hall is also a PokéStop, so there will be lures. All ages are welcome to attend.
The library will also host Craft Night: Pointillism Art on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m. Participants will be working on “dot painting” or Pointillism art, and will learn how to create simple but beautiful artwork with dots. Registration is required for this event; you may call to register starting on April 3. Snacks will be provided. Teens (6th-12th grade) and adults are welcome to attend.
Below is a list of events for the Pinson Public Library:
April Events
Teen Advisory Board (TAB) Meeting
Tuesday, April 4th at 6 PM
Taller informativo Conozca sus Derechos / Know Your Rights Workshop
Thursday, April 6th
4 PM
Pinson Community Center
Storytime for Growin’ Beans: Yellow
Friday, April 7th
10 AM
Drop Everything and Read (DEAR)
Wednesday, April 12th
All Day
Coffee & Coloring
(adults only)
Wednesday, April 12th
10 AM to 12 PM
Family Night: Minute to Win It!
Registration Required
Monday, April 17th at 5:30 PM
Storytime for Growin’ Beans: Gardening
Friday, April 21st
10 AM
Fandom Friday: Broadway
(teens only)
Friday, April 21st
4 PM
PokéParty: Gen 2!
Saturday, April 22nd
11 AM to 1 PM
Craft Night: Pointillism Art
(teens & adults only)
Registration Required
Monday, April 24th
6 PM
Storytime for Growin’ Beans: Picnic
Friday, April 28th
10 AM