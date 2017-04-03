UPDATE: Road delays in Trussville now cleared
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — Two Trussville roads were temporarily closed Monday due to damage from thunderstorms.
A section of Happy Hollow Road in Trussville was closed Monday morning according to Trussville Police Department. The department posted on its Facebook page that a tree and power lines had fallen near Kelley Drive.
Additionally, a tree down at the intersection of Roper Road and River Crest had at least one lane closed due to the obstruction.
Both roads are now clear for traffic.
Comments
SECTION AT QUEENSTOWN RD,TO ALABAMA ST. IS FLOODED.
Pam Black Elmore
Jill Falkner Smith
Jim Bailes
Thanks for the heads up…. but I was in the middle of it this morning