UPDATE: Road delays in Trussville now cleared

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Two Trussville roads were temporarily closed Monday due to damage from thunderstorms.

A section of Happy Hollow Road in Trussville was closed Monday morning according to Trussville Police Department. The department posted on its Facebook page that a tree and power lines had fallen near Kelley Drive.

Additionally, a tree down at the intersection of Roper Road and River Crest had at least one lane closed due to the obstruction.

Both roads are now clear for traffic.