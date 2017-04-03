UPDATE: Road delays in Trussville now cleared

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: April 03, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Two Trussville roads were temporarily closed Monday due to damage from thunderstorms.

A section of Happy Hollow Road in Trussville was closed Monday morning according to Trussville Police Department. The department posted on its Facebook page that a tree and power lines had fallen near Kelley Drive.

Additionally, a tree down at the intersection of Roper Road and River Crest had at least one lane closed due to the obstruction.

Both roads are now clear for traffic.

Comments

  1. Vickie Armstrong Jackson says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    SECTION AT QUEENSTOWN RD,TO ALABAMA ST. IS FLOODED.

  2. Cari Lemen says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Pam Black Elmore

  3. Tracy Mullins Garrett says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Jill Falkner Smith

  4. Allyson Nicole Bailes says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Jim Bailes

  5. Jill Falkner Smith says:
    April 3, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Thanks for the heads up…. but I was in the middle of it this morning

