Jefferson County Schools closed Wednesday

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY –Jefferson County Schools issued a statement via social media on Tuesday afternoon stating schools would be closed on Wednesday due to the possibility of inclement weather.

“After reviewing weather conditions with the Jefferson County EMA and the National Weather Service, all Jefferson County Schools will be closed Wednesday, April 5, 2017. We are expecting two major weather lines to pass through Jefferson County during the morning and afternoon hours. All after school activities will be cancelled.”