Trussville Gas & Water teams with the Tribune to launch a community calendar

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — Wondering what’s going on in Trussville or its surrounding communities? Now, there is a one-stop shop for all things happening in Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo and Center Point.

The Trussville Tribune, along with Trussville Gas & Water have teamed up and launched a community calendar to be populated by users. Anyone can submit an event, and it will be reviewed and then published directly on the website. A simple fill-in-the-blank process will allow even the most amateur of users to populate the calendar.

“The Trussville Events calendar will be a great way for the community to become connected to information, entertainment and events in the city,” Bobbie Roper of Trussville Gas & Water said. “Trussville Gas & Water is thrilled to be part of this free service to our community.”

This calendar will be a useful tool for families to find church events, Vacation Bible School, school events and much more.

Additionally, as downtown redevelopment continues to grow, the downtown area will be a place where live music and other events will take place. Greg Carroll of the Trussville Downtown Merchants Association said he is excited to see how this will help downtown continue to thrive.

“This is a good thing to have for our community,” Carroll said. “I think this will allow everybody in the community to work together to promote each other. If we work together, we can all help our community to grow.”

The calendar is live at www.trussevents.com and is available for organizations to begin submitting their community events by clicking the “Submit an Event” tab on the top menu and filling out the form.