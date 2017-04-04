Wednesday’s severe weather a potential “powder keg”

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Jefferson and St. Clair counties for Wednesday as several waves of potentially severe weather will make its way across Alabama.

Jefferson County, St. Clair County, and Trussville City schools along with numerous other school systems across the state are all closed on Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather. In addition, the University of Alabama has canceled classes on Wednesday and will cease normal operations at 3 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Tribune coverage area in the moderate risk category. That’s one step down from the highest risk category and includes Trussville, Argo and Springville. Parts of Clay, Pinson and Center Point are on the line of moderate to enhanced risk. All areas in the Tribune area should remain weather alert and use extreme caution throughout the morning and during the day.

“Don’t get too caught up in looking at these risk maps and the associated lines, colors, and verbiage,” James Spann of Alabamawx.com said in his blog. “This is simply a guideline; storms don’t read these maps and certainly don’t know where the lines are. Just understand all of Alabama will have a significant severe weather risk tomorrow.”

Spann said the system making its way through Alabama on Wednesday will have the “making for a ‘powder keg’ situation by afternoon.”

According to NWS, severe thunderstorms may develop as early as 4 a.m. Wednesday and could affect all of central Alabama. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible.

The waves of storms could produce destructive and long-trek tornadoes as well as baseball size hail and damaging winds. Rains of up to 1 inch are expected.

The local area should be clear by about 5 p.m.