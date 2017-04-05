BREAKING: Ethics Commission finds probable cause Gov. Bentley broke laws, refers case to district attorney

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY –The Alabama Ethics Commission on Wednesday found probable cause to believe Governor Robert Bentley broke four ethics laws and referred the charges to the Montgomery district attorney’s office for possible criminal prosecution.

The ethics complaints were filed by multiple individuals, including state auditor Jim Zeigler.

The commission found Bentley guilty of using state resources for personal use, improperly loaning his campaign money, improperly paying an employee (Rebekah Caldwell Mason), and violation of campaign laws.

On Friday, the Alabama State House Judiciary Committee will hear a report that could lead to the full house voting to impeach Bentley. If that happens, the State Senate would hold an impeachment hearing that could result in Bentley’s removal from office.