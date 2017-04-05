Garbage pick up changing for Pinson residents

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

PINSON — Some Pinson residents were informed recently about a change in garbage pick up.

The woes associated with Advanced Disposal have been slowly improving, and the company hopes this change will help to continue the progress.

According to an Advanced Disposal spokesperson, only residents who received a notice of garbage change will see their pick up day changed.

All residents, however, will now have their recycling bins picked up on every other Wednesday. A calendar that identifies the recycling collection days has been posted on Advanced Disposal’s website and the city’s website.

The frequency of the yard waste collection will be changing to every week, and will be collected on the same day as their garbage. This is an increase in service for the residents at no additional charge, Nighbor said.