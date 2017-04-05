Several roads blocked by trees and power lines in Trussville and Argo

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: April 05, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Trussville and Argo police and fire have been dispatched to several areas in both cities due to trees covering roadways.

In Trussville, power lines have fallen across the road at Hewitt Street and Walnut. A tree was blocking the road in the 3400 block of Floyd Bradford Road, but it has been cleared. Crews are working to clear a power line down at Smith Sims Road.

A tree has fallen across Argo-Margaret Road at Buckeye Store, causing traffic to be stopped. Power lines were affected by the tree falling as well.

Information will be updated as it is received.

A tree in Argo blocks a roadway. Photo courtesy Philip Nelson

Trussville police block a roadway at Walnut and Hewitt as crews clean up fallen power lines. Photo by Scott Buttram

Trussville PD directs traffic around a power line down at Smith Sims Road. Photo by Scott Buttram

The tree that brought down the power line on Smith Sims Road. Photo by Scott Buttram

A tree blocks Argo-Margaret Road at Buckeye Store. Photo courtesy Phillip Nelson

    Is this in front of Buckeye Groceries?

    Guess I can’t come to work tomorrow. Alison Barnett Murphy

    Yep we are stuck!!! Can’t get out !! And no power, wells asked me if we were going to survive this.

    Oh no! Where do you live? My daughter lives off of Argo Margaret. She has no power.

    We live in summit ridge. Trees down both ways out of the neighborhood!! They are working to clear them now!

    That’s aweful! Hope everyone can get out in the morning!

    Me too!

    Do you have power?

    No!! They said maybe by tomorrow at noon but you never know!

