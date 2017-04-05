Several roads blocked by trees and power lines in Trussville and Argo

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Trussville and Argo police and fire have been dispatched to several areas in both cities due to trees covering roadways.

In Trussville, power lines have fallen across the road at Hewitt Street and Walnut. A tree was blocking the road in the 3400 block of Floyd Bradford Road, but it has been cleared. Crews are working to clear a power line down at Smith Sims Road.

A tree has fallen across Argo-Margaret Road at Buckeye Store, causing traffic to be stopped. Power lines were affected by the tree falling as well.

Information will be updated as it is received.