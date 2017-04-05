Truck stolen from garage in Trussville home while grandfather was babysitting upstairs
By Chris Yow
Editor
TRUSSVILLE — Trussville police are investigating the report of a vehicle stolen from a home off Wimberly Drive in Tutwiler Farms, according to Lieutenant Eric Rush of the Trussville Police Department.
A gray GMC truck was parked inside the home’s garage before it was stolen Monday afternoon around 1:45 p.m., and the truck’s owner was inside the home babysitting his grandkids.
Police say neighbors saw a black male wearing a black hoodie and dark pants enter the open garage and drive away at a high rate of speed. They alerted police, but the truck was quickly gone. It was last seen on Wimberly Drive.
About three hours later, Trussville police recovered a stolen vehicle from Irondale on Davis Drive, not far from where the truck was stolen earlier that day. Authorities cannot confirm the two are related, but do believe there is a connection.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information is urged to contact the Trussville Police Department.
