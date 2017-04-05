 [fiatalert]
Trussvlle City Hall closed Wednesday

Posted by: Posted date: April 05, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Due to potential severe weather, Mayor Buddy Choat has closed Trussville City Hall for Wednesday. All other departments will also be closed except public works and public safety.

Comments

  1. Charles Bush says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    True Grit. Anyone in this generation ever heard that phrase? Doubtful. Whats even more doubtful is that anyone of us would ever be accused of having TRUE GRIT. Closed City hall for potential weather, SMH.

  2. Andrea Bearden Quick says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    What’s wrong with putting the safety of your employees above all else?

  3. Charles Bush says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    They have to drive on roads that are far more dangerous every day. Life is full of daily risks. Its a weak, knee jerk reaction. And my point is that back in the day when men were real men, a little weather did not have us scared to go to work. Just my opinion and its worth every dime you paid for it.

