Trussvlle City Hall closed Wednesday
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE –Due to potential severe weather, Mayor Buddy Choat has closed Trussville City Hall for Wednesday. All other departments will also be closed except public works and public safety.
Comments
True Grit. Anyone in this generation ever heard that phrase? Doubtful. Whats even more doubtful is that anyone of us would ever be accused of having TRUE GRIT. Closed City hall for potential weather, SMH.
What’s wrong with putting the safety of your employees above all else?
They have to drive on roads that are far more dangerous every day. Life is full of daily risks. Its a weak, knee jerk reaction. And my point is that back in the day when men were real men, a little weather did not have us scared to go to work. Just my opinion and its worth every dime you paid for it.