Former Blount County teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes with students

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY — Ashley Parkins Pruitt, a former teacher in Blount County, has pleaded guilty to four charges stemming from her arrest in November 2014, according to Carol Robinson.

The Locust Fork High School graduate and former college basketball player was indicted on two counts of providing pornography to a minor, two counts of sex act with a student, one count of sex contact with a student involving three different students.

She pleaded guilty to four of those charges Thursday, including two felony counts of sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student, and two counts of porn distribution to a minor, both misdemeanors. A third charge of sex act with a student was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but will only serve one year behind bars and another two years on house arrest. She will also be forced to pay a $1,000 fine on each count and a $100 Crime Victim Compensation Fee. While on house arrest, she will wear an ankle monitor and cover all costs associated.

Pruitt was also sentenced to one year in jail with just six months to serve on the two counts of porn distribution to a minor. Additionally, she will pay a $250 fine on each count, and a $25 Crime Victim Compensation Fee.

Pruitt will remain out of jail during her appeal, but she must surrender all licenses issued by the Department of Education and register as a sex offender.