Photos of suspect in Trussville bank robbery released

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Authorities are working leads to identify the suspect in a bank robbery in Trussville, and are now asking the public for its help.

Authorities said a black male with a small, semi-automatic handgun walked into First Commercial Bank at 109 S Chalkville Road Trussville around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and demanded money.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money, and fled on foot. He was last seen running across South Chalkville Road and down an alleyway. No vehicle was ever seen by witnesses.

Jefferson County K-9 units searched for the suspect in a wooded area off Watterson Parkway after he shed an article of clothing. He is described as 5-foot-4 and was wearing a black shirt with a white undershirt and shorts.