Grissom sweeps Hewitt-Trussville in area play

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Grissom 4, Hewitt-Trussville 3

Hewitt-Trussville’s Dilan Cook hit a 3-run home run off Grissom’s Wes Widner, prompting the Tigers to call on Nate Sanderson in relief. From there, Sanderson pitched a gem, out-dueling Cameron Furr — also in relief — as the Tigers earned the season sweep of Hewitt-Trussville with a 4-3 win Thursday night.

The Huskies were plagued by errors and runners left on base in the game.

An error by Husky third baseman Jordan Long in the top of the third inning allowed two Tigers to score with two outs. Starting pitcher Bradley Huffstutler pitched well in the game, though he struggled to find the strike zone at times. He only gave up one hit in 3 2/3 innings, with no earned runs.

In what was mostly a pitcher’s duel, the Huskies found some offense in the fifth inning when Grayson Cash singled and Ed Johnson walked. Fittingly, on the day The Masters began, Cook teed off on a pitch and sent it over the left field wall, giving the Huskies a 3-2 lead.

Husky head coach Jeff Mauldin then called on Furr to close the game.

Furr, however, gave up a run in the sixth that tied the game on a soft ground ball that barely made it past second base tying the game.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Huskies had a chance to end the game with a walk off, but Ed Johnson and Cook both struck out looking, stranding a runner at second base to end the threat. The Huskies could never get the bats rolling with runners on base, as they stranded eight in the game.

Hewitt Trussville falls to 0-2 in area play, but looks to get back on track tonight at Thompson. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m.