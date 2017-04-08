One dead, one injured in St. Clair County traffic accident

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

ST. CLAIR COUNTY – Alabama State Troopers are investigating an accident that happened on Alabama Highway 174, east of Odenville. One person was pronounced dead at the scene while another is being treated for injuries.

James Leonard Harvey, 84, of Odenville was killed after his 1999 Ford Crown Victoria crashed into a 2001 Dodge Ram at 2:18 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Harvey was not wearing a seat belt.

The injured driver of the Dodge Ram is being treated at St. Vincent’s East. Alabama State Troopers continue to look for more information on the incident.