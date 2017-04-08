Restraining order filed by Gov. Robert Bentley stayed by Alabama Supreme Court

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A temporary restraining order filed by Governor Robert Bentley was stayed by the Alabama Supreme Court, allowing the House Judiciary Committee to continue with its schedule of impeachment proceedings.

An investigation report was recently released saying that Bentley used intimidation of staff members and state resources to cover up his alleged affair with former advisor Rebekah Mason.

Meanwhile Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Greg Griffin issued a request to halt proceedings of impeachment.

The Alabama Supreme Court voted 7-0 to order a stay of the request. One judge recused himself while one seat was vacant. The proceedings are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday morning.

Attorneys involved in the case will have to file briefs no later than 1 p.m. on Monday.

Rep. Mike Jones, R-Andalusia, who is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, praised the stay in a press release.

“This is a great day for the Constitution of Alabama,” he said. “I want to thank the members of the Alabama Supreme Court for quickly acting on our appeal and recognizing, what a circuit court judge didn’t understand, that there are three branches of government and the Alabama Legislature is free to conduct its business as prescribed in the state constitution.”

Despite the legal troubles occurring with his administration, Gov. Bentley has refused to step down from office.