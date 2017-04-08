Rickwood Field closes for repairs, Barons game relocated to Regions Field

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Any baseball fans who wanted to go to the Rickwood Classic may be disappointed to hear that the historic field will close for emergency repairs according to a report by AL.com. The game will be played at Regions Field instead.

Engineers in Birmingham recently discovered structural issues in the building, prompting the city to close the field to be repaired on a $450,000 budget.

The Birmingham mayor’s office said that repairs will begin “immediately.”

Rickwood Field is the oldest professional baseball park in the country and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The field is particularly famous for hosting the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues during the 1920s until the 1960s when baseball teams integrated.

The Birmingham Barons is scheduled to play the Chattanooga Lookouts on May 31.